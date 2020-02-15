Officials are investigating a shooting at a sports bar in Saginaw where a 24-year-old was shot in the head.
Saginaw City and Michigan State Police were on scene at The Neutral Zone Sports Bar.
MSP said they responded to the call shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
When troopers arrived they found that a 24-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Troopers said a 45-year old was shot in the thigh and a 39-year-old was grazed in the foot.
According to MSP, all three victims are in stable condition.
MSP said the 39-year-old that was grazed in the foot was lodged in Saginaw County Jail for a parole detainer. We are unsure if any charges are pending in relation to the shooting.
The Saginaw MCU is investigating this shooting.
MSP said the gun was not recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.