The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a Tuscola County crash that claimed the life of two Bad Axe residents.
A 34-year-old Marlette man was driving a 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer at M-46 and Kirk Road. A 1993 Buick failed to stop at about 4:26 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection and went into the path of the Peterbilt, according to MSP.
A 56-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman both from Bad Axe died from injuries they received in the crash.
There were no other reported injuries.
