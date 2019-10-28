Investigators believe a driver crossed the center-line hitting another vehicle head-on and killing a woman. Now officials say alcohol may have played a part in the crash.
Michigan State Police were called to Hubbard Lake Road in Alcona County on Oct. 26 at around 3:30 p.m.
Troopers said a 49-year-old man from Spruce was northbound on Hubbard Lake Road when they believe he crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Malibu head-on.
An 82-year-old man, and his 71-year old wife from Oscoda were in that Malibu. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized but are expected to recover.
MSP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
No names have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.