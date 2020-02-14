Several people were hurt after a head-on crash in Sanilac County, and officials believe alcohol was a factor.
Michigan State Police were called to Applegate Road and S. State Road in Sanilac Township at 5:39 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Troopers said one driver, a 53-year-old man from Applegate, was treated at the scene and released with minor injuries. The other driver, a 33-year-old woman from Applegate, and her 10-year-old son, were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to Michigan State Police. The incident remains under investigation.
