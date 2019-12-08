Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash on I-75.
Michigan State Police were called to I-75 near Busch Road in Saginaw County at around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised that a pickup hit the median wall. While officers were on the way to the scene, a Chevrolet Cruz hit the pickup.
Three lanes of traffic were shutdown due to the crash, and both drivers had minor injuries.
MSP reports the driver of the pickup advised he was tired and had drank alcohol. A blood sample was taken at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.