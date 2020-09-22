An Alma man was arrested and charged four months after fleeing a scene due to COVID-19 restrictions.
On Saturday, May 16 at about 3 p.m. an MSP trooper was traveling on the southbound ramp of US-131 from M-115 when the trooper spotted two motorcycles facing the wrong direction parked on the shoulder.
MSP said the trooper pulled over and activated the emergency lights. As the trooper came to a complete stop, one of the motorcyclists fled traveling the wrong direction up the ramp.
According to MSP, a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Logan Duane Rogers of Alma.
MSP said the trooper at the scene spoke with the other motorcyclist who said that he had just met Rogers that day in Traverse City during a group ride. He said when the trooper arriver, Rogers told him “I can’t do this” and fled the scene.
MSP said troopers from the Lakeview Post and officers from the Alma Police Department were able to identify and locate Rodgers.
Troopers said an arrest warrant was issued for Rogers on June 16, 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was not arrested and lodged in jail.
On Monday, Sept. 21, Rogers was arrested and lodged in the Gratiot County Jail where he was then transferred to the Wexford County Jail.
Rogers is being charged with one count of fleeing and eluding in the fourth degree, one could of driving while license suspended second offense, one count of operating without security/no insurance, and one count of no cycle endorsement.
Troopers said Rogers was given a PR bond and released.
Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on October 13, 2020.
