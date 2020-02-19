People struggling with any addiction can receive assistance thanks to Michigan State Police.
MSP’s Angel Program allows individuals who are struggling with any addiction to walk into MSP post during regular business hours and ask for assistance.
If accepted into the Angel Program, the individual will be guided through a professional substance abuse assessment and intake process to ensure proper treatment placement.
Troopers said an “Angel” volunteer will be present to support the individual during the process and provide transportation to the identified treatment facility. Volunteers are members of the local community.
All MSP post are currently participating in the Angel Program
