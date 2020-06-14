Michigan State Police announced that they captured a 56-year-man from Manton who was wanted for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident that occurred on May 26.
The man was under investigation for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.
The MSP 7th District Fugitive were called to assist in locating him.
The man was located and taken into custody in the Evart area without incident.
Charges will be sought for at least one individual for harboring a fugitive.
