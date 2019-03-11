Check out this video from a Michigan State Police helicopter after an apparent road rage incident.
MSP put up the chopper on March 9 at around 6:30-7 p.m. after a reported gun call on I-75.
A caller reported that another driver on I-75 was tailgating and flashed a handgun.
MSP said that the chopper located the vehicle and officers said a broken toy gun was found.
No one was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.