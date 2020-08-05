Two Saginaw men were arrested for an assault that allegedly took place after a fake methamphetamine deal.
It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Alpena County.
The assault was the result of a drug deal gone bad, Michigan State Police said.
The two men, 22-year-old John Harvey Gaddy and 17-year-old Duran Louis Lowe, devised a plan to travel to Alpena to sell imitation meth to two females, police said.
The men were driven to Alpena by Gaddy's girlfriend who was accompanied by her 16-year-old cousin, police said.
The men allegedly went to the victim's residence and sold imitation crystal meth in the amount of $400 to two females, police said.
The women realized they were sold salt instead of meth after the suspects left, police said.
The women located the suspects in a local business parking lot and confronted them.
An argument took place and Lowe took one of the victim's phones before the suspects fled the scene, police said.
The victims followed the suspect vehicle and intentionally bumped into the back end, police said, adding both vehicles stopped.
This led to a second altercation where Gaddy pulled out a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at one of the women, police said.
The suspects fled the scene again and were later stopped by the Alpena County Sheriff's Office.
Gaddy and Lowe were both lodged in the Alpena County Jail.
Gaddy has been charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $75,000.
Lowe was charged with larceny from a person and one count of felony accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $25,000.
