A 21-year-old Shepherd woman was arrested after allegedly abusing her 2-month-old baby.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post were dispatched to a residence in the 10,000 block of S. Mission Road in Shepherd at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 for a report of a mother who had a cord wrapped around her 2-month-old baby's neck.
The baby was treated and released at the hospital, police said.
The mother, 21-year-old Skyler Warner, was arrested on Feb. 4. She was arraigned on Feb. 5 on three counts of second-degree child abuse, domestic violence, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder including strangulation.
The case remains under investigation.
