Troopers took one suspect into custody after a foot pursuit through a Flint neighborhood.
Michigan State Police Lt. Zook said troopers were on patrol when they saw three individuals walking up and down a road and not using a sidewalk.
Police said it’s a civil infraction to walk in a roadway when there is a sidewalk attached to the street.
Troopers stopped the group but one of the individuals took off.
An MSP helicopter was on patrol in the area and was sent to assist in the search for the suspect.
Police would later find the suspect laying down in a backyard along a fence line at 3606 Milbourne Ave.
The suspect remains lodged in the Flint City Jail.
The prosecutor’s office is reviewing charges for resisting and obstructing police.
Police have reported an uptick of fatalities from people walking in roadways wearing dark-colored clothing and being struck by a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.