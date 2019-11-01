Michigan State Police arrested three people after a trooper found cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Ogemaw County.
Troopers made the traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 on I-75, near Cook Road in West Branch Township when the driver made a motor vehicle violation.
MSP said a 32-year-old man, 30-year-old woman, and 32-year-old man were arrested.
The three were lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.