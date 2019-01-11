Michigan State Police (MSP) captured attempted murder suspects after a 20-mile chase.
On Jan. 10, 2019 MSP received information that two suspects, a man and a woman, involved in an attempted murder investigation were in the Mesick area.
The suspects were traveling in a yellow 2004 Suzuki Vitara.
MSP spotted the vehicle on 14 Road and M-115 in Wexford County and troopers stopped the vehicle.
MSP tried multiple times to get the male driver to shut off and exit the vehicle. The male suspect ignored the commands and after a couple of seconds, the male and female took off once again.
The male suspect took MSP on a 20-mile pursuit through Wexford and Manistee Counties, including down multiple seasonal roads.
The vehicle turned on a dead end two-track where MSP reports the suspect turned around and hit a trooper’s vehicle head-on.
The vehicle continued traveling on 13 Mile Road near Yates Road in Manistee County, where MSP executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver on the suspect vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle ran off the side of the road and rolled over on its top.
MSP along with Manistee County Deputies took the 35-year-old Interlochen male and 25-year-old Glen Arbor female into custody.
The two were lodged in the Leelanau County Jail where they will be arraigned for home invasion and attempted murder.
