A state trooper arrested a man for possession of meth after a traffic stop in Farwell.
On Feb. 19 at 11:37 a.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle near Hall and Main Street in Farwell. The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Tustin, had an invalid driver’s license, Michigan State Police said.
After a search of the vehicle, the trooper learned the man had methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and lodged at the Clare County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.