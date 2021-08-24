A Fairgrove man may face federal charges after a sexual assault that occurred at the United States Post Office.
State Police responded to a sexual assault at the United State Post Office in Fairgrove on Tuesday. A preliminary investigation indicates an 81-year-old man reached across the counter and groped a 25-year-old female worker’s chest.
The suspect was located at his home and confessed to the incident.
He was lodged at the Tuscola County jail on criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree.
