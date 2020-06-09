Michigan State Police are asking for your help tracking down a man wanted for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
Charles Rogers, 56, is 6’2”, 210 pounds with brown-white hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be in northern Michigan and is especially known to frequent the Cadillac and Manton areas. He also has ties to Paradise and Rudyard.
Because a felony warrant has been issued for him, anyone who assists in his attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Charles Rogers is asked to contact the Wexford County Silent Observer tip line 231-779-9215 or the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch, non-emergency line, at 989-732-5141 (refer to the MSP Fugitive Team). Information will remain confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.