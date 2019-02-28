The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is asking the public for help finding a missing person suspected to have left on his will.
Troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to a Platte River Trail residence in Lake Township about 11:30 p.m. regarding a missing person complaint.
The complaint reported his grandson, 22-year-old William Schnarr, had been living with him for the past few months, according to officials.
Troopers said Schnarr left his residence unexpectedly about 9:30 a.m.
The investigation revealed Schnarr did not have a car and had left most of his personal belongings behind.
Troopers said he also left behind a non-specific note advising he was leaving but did not indicate where he was going or how he planned to get there.
A canine team searched the general area around the residence and found no sign of Schnarr, according to officials.
While the evidence available at this time suggests Schnarr left on his own accord, police are seeking the public’s help in verifying his safety and well-being.
Schnarr is a white male, about 5'6" and weighs about 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a tan winter coat, a tan winter hat, and tall black rubber boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.