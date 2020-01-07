The Michigan State Police asks public for help locating a Houghton Lake man.
Troopers said they are looking for James Truman Glover.
Glover is 5’9” and weighs 175 pounds.
Troopers said he was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 7 wearing a blue Nike shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. He was last seen in the Houghton Lake area east of US-127.
Glover was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 6 on Friend of the Court charges and local law enforcement is looking for him.
Troopers said he is not in any danger and there is no risk to the public.
If you know his whereabouts, please call 911.
