The Michigan State Police Department is assisting the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted man.
Steven Mark Casebier, 33, is wanted for larceny, fleeing and eluding, and assaulting a police officer.
According to MSP, Casebier is 6’0” and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Troopers believe Casebier is in Northern Michigan and is known to frequent the Alpena and Hillman area.
Troopers said that since a felony warrant was issued for Casebier, anyone who assists him in his attempts to avoid law enforcement will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MSP Gaylord Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 and refer to the MSP Fugitive Team. Information will remain confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
