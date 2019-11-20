MSP assesses recent storm damage

Michigan State Police were out assessing storm damage Wednesday morning.
Trooper 3 flew over the shorelines of Huron and Tuscola County to assist with assessing recent storm damage from high water levels and strong winds, MSP said.
MSP posted photos of the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.