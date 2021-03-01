A 21-year-old Michigan man was arrested on assault charges after he allegedly got into a fight and chased people with an axe, according to the Michigan State Police.
Chance Earl-Church Leese, of Afton, allegedly got into a fight with a man at a residence on Montgomery Road in Walker Township and assaulted a woman, police said. As the victims were attempting to leave, Leese chased them with a splitting maul, police said.
Leese threw the axe at the vehicle as they left, causing a large dent in the rear passenger side, police said, adding there were several children inside the vehicle at the time.
This happened about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Leese was placed under arrested and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail. He was arraigned March 1 on five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of domestic violence, one count of assault and battery, and one count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200.
