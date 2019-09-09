Michigan State Police say the suspect in a Friday bank robbery is also a suspect in fake bomb threats that were called in to several Mid-Michigan locations.
Michael Mier, 31 from Bay City, was arraigned Monday on charges related to a bank robbery in Ogemaw County, troopers said.
Law enforcement said Mier left the Rose City bank and was caught more than half an hour away in Standish.
"We located him a short distance from here and a short police chase occurred," said Undersheriff Don McIntyre with the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office.
McIntyre said Arenac County Deputies stopped the suspect's truck using a pit maneuver on M-61 near Lincoln Road.
Several law enforcement teams also set up a perimeter around a cornfield in the area.
“The suspect hid in the cornfield for a short time, Standish Area Fire Authority brought out a drone unit which was able to locate the suspect," McIntyre said.
The bank robbery happened as multiple counties were dealing with bomb threats called into schools, businesses and hospitals in Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Crawford Counties. Click here for more on that. Lt. David Kaiser said Mier is a suspect in the threats.
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Mier spent four years in prison for bank robbery charges in Saginaw County.
Mier was released from prison in May 2019 for a home invasion charge in Arenac County.
