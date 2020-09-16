A Bay City man is in the hospital after a crash Up North.
Around 12:20 Wednesday, Michigan State Police Troopers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Otsego County.
An 85-year-old Bay City man was on eastbound M-32 near West Martin lake Road when he lost control of the vehicle, troopers said.
The vehicle left the road, rolled over before hitting a tree and stopping, according to officers.
First responders had to extract him from the vehicle. He was the only person in the vehicle.
The man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment.
Troopers believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.