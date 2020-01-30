Michigan State Police and Riverview Police are searching for a teen considered missing and endanger.
Summer Marie Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches, 103 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
She was wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket, dark-colored shirt, and black backpack with a “pirate” logo on it.
Police said she was last seen leaving Riverview Community High School on foot and does not have a cell phone on her.
According to MSP, she may suffer from cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger.
Anyone who may know her whereabouts needs to call 911 or contact Riverview Police (734) 281-4222.
