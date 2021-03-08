State police are investigating after troopers found a missing teen deceased in St. Clair County.
Leah Conner, 16, went for a walk on Saturday, March 6 at about 11:20 a.m. according to Michigan State Police. Leah didn’t return home, so her family reported her missing at about 4:15 p.m.
The investigation led troopers to the Trestle Bridge, located on the Wadhams to Avoca trail. An MSP K9 was used to search the area. MSP found Leah’s body a short time after.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the MSP Lapeer Post at 810-664-2905.
