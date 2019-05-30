Michigan State Police report they’ve found the body of one of the men who was on a plane that went down on May 12 in Lake Michigan.
The body of Emanuel Manos of Monroe was found at around 8 p.m. on May 29, according to Michigan State Police.
The plane was found last week, four-and-a-half miles off the coast of Frankfort, in about 515 feet of water.
Manos’ body was recovered in about 523 feet of water, and slightly southeast of where the wreckage of the plane was found, troopers report.
MORE: Family speaks out on search for missing loved ones
The search for Randal Dippold of Perry continues.
Manos and Dippold were flying from Ontonagon to Monroe County when their engine stalled.
Manos’ remains have been turned over to the medical examiner.
