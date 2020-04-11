Michigan State Police has arrested the suspect they said broke into a Midland Township party store.
On Saturday, April 11, troopers from the Tri-City post were dispatched to Poseyville Party Store located at 742 Poseyville Road in Midland Township for a breaking and entering alarm.
Troopers said upon arrival, they found the door smashed.
The troopers and a deputy from Midland County began checking the areal and quickly located the 17-year-old suspect, troopers said.
Troopers said they recovered stolen property and money nearby.
The suspect was lodged at the Midland County Jail without incident.
