Michigan State Police has stopped their contract with the breath and alcohol testing device vendor due to reported performance-related issues.
MSP has been working with the vendor for more than 20 years.
The stop order was issued on January 7, 2020.
According to a letter wrote by the department, MSP will assume the duties previously contracted to the aforementioned vendor and fully certified MSP personnel will ensure that all Datamaster DMTs are certified, calibrated, and serviced according to the state law and industry standard.
Read the full letter below:
