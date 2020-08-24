Two bodies were found inside a burning building, and now investigators believe it was a murder-suicide.
Firefighters and a Michigan State Police trooper were called to a fire on Long Lake Road in Alpena Township on August 13.
When crews arrived, the building was on fire, and two bodies, identified as 60-year-old James Anthony Polluch of Stanwood, and Michael Phillip Polluch of Alpena, were in the debris.
Troopers said Michael Polluch’s death was caused by several gunshot wounds, while James died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators said a 40-caliber handgun was recovered among the debris.
At this time, troopers said the motive appears to be a lengthy disagreement between the brothers regarding family matters. The cause of the fire, and ignition source, were unable to be determined due to the extent of damage, and multiple sources of combustibles stored inside the building.
