A Michigan State Police cadaver K9 found human remains a day after a Mundy Township home caught fire.
According to MSP, Mundy Township Fire crews were dispatched to a fully involved home located at 9065 Circle Lake Drive on Friday, Feb. 21.
Troopers said fire officials received information the home was not occupied and it was under renovations. They said no vehicles were at the scene.
According to troopers, the fire department had to bring in an excavator to destroy the house so they could put the fire out.
Troopers said the Metro Police Authority received a call the next day stating an individual known to the owners was last seen at the house a few days prior to the fire. They said he was doing renovations for the owners and would sometimes stay at the house.
Police pinged his phone with the last known location hitting on a tower in the area of the home.
According to MSP, officials went back to the house with a MSP cadaver K9 and excavator and located human remains.
MSP said the Genesee MEI took custody of the remains.
Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the excavator demolishing the scene prior to officials coming to do an origin and cause.
The follow-up death investigation is being handled by Metro Police Authority.
