A Michigan man has been charged, accused of being intoxicated and fighting officials when they asked him to leave a ski hill.
Michigan State Police (MSP) said troopers were called to Boyne Mountain on March 16 regarding a “disorderly intoxicated skier”.
When they arrived, they found that Boyne Security had detained 23-year-old Reid Muscio of Ypsilanti.
Security said Muscio had been asked to leave the ski area because they said his intoxication was causing a hazard.
As they were escorting him away, Muscio allegedly became verbally assaultive and physically combative.
He was arrested, and while troopers were taking him to the Charlevoix County Jail, he allegedly tried to escape from his seat belt several times. After he ignored several verbal commands to stay buckled MSP said an additional charge of resisting and obstructing was added to his arrest counts.
He has been charged with one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault and battery, and one count of disorderly person.
