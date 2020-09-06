The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Canine Team locates a missing elderly man from Wexford County.
Troopers said on Friday, Sept. 4 the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person report in Selma Township.
Deputies were told a 71-year-old man left his home at about 3 p.m. for his daily walk in the woods and never returned. They said family members and neighbors searched the area but could not find him.
According to troopers, the canine team from the Cadillac Post was asked to locate the missing man.
Troopers said the team arrived on the scene at about 11:50 p.m. and found the man at about 1 a.m. the next day.
Troopers said the man was in a heavily wooded area northwest of the residence. They said the man was found unconscious and extremely cold.
According to troopers, law enforcement at the scene started immediately wrapping him in emergency blankets to bring his temperature back up.
Troopers said the man was stabilized and loaded onto an emergency cot and then taken to an EMT outside of the woods.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
