State police are investigating a traffic collision after a vehicle struck a patrol car on Mound Road near 17 Mile Road in metro Detroit.
On Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., a trooper was working in a construction zone to slow traffic for road workers. The trooper was in the process of removing an abandoned vehicle that was blocking the right lane of the road. All other lanes were closed due to construction.
A driver, traveling on Mound Road, struck the rear of the patrol car, pushing it into the abandoned vehicle, MSP said.
The preliminary investigation revealed the at-fault driver did not break before striking the patrol car and may have been distracted, police said.
The driver was transported to a hospital in the area for minor injuries. The trooper was not hurt.
The incident remains under investigation.
