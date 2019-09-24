The Michigan State Police Caro Post is seeking volunteers for its Angel Program.
The program allows people struggling with addiction to walk into any MSP post and ask for assistance without fear of arrest or investigation.
Angel volunteers respond to assist MSP in locating the appropriate treatment option for the individuals and transporting them to a treatment facility.
Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses. After 20 hours of service they receive an hourly stipend.
Angels are trained by MSP on the responsibilities and expectations of being an Angel, MSP said.
The Caro Post will soon begin training for new volunteers. If you are interested contact the post at 989-673-2156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.