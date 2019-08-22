Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a scene of shots fired in the Saginaw area Wednesday night.
When troopers approached the area they attempted to stop a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed, MSP said.
The vehicle refused to stop and fled.
MSP Trooper 3 assisted and followed the vehicle.
Video captured by Trooper 3 shows one of the suspects exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot while the driver continues to flee.
The suspect's vehicle eventually crashed and police were able to arrest the driver.
The suspect who fled on foot was located by Trooper 3 and eventually arrested by police.
Police also recovered a recently stolen car and handgun, police said.
