The Michigan State Police chopper, Trooper 3, assisted the Isabella County Sheriff's Department with a stolen vehicle pursuit.
It happened on Dec. 6 in Midland County, but the Isabella County Sheriff's Office took the stolen vehicle report on Dec. 5.
A Coleman police officer tried to stop the vehicle about 3:52 p.m., but the vehicle fled, the Midland County Sheriff's Office said.
That's when the Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to assist.
Coleman Police lost sight of the vehicle, which was located a short time later by Isabella County units and the pursuit continued back into Midland County.
The chopper followed the suspect as he left the roadway and went on a two-track trail. The suspect eventually got the vehicle he was driving stuck and took off on foot.
The suspect eventually surrendered to officers, police said.
MSP posted the chopper video to its western Michigan Twitter account on Monday.
No other details were released.
