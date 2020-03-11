You can run, but you can’t hide!
Michigan State Police posted video from their chopper about locating a shooting suspect.
Police were called to the 900 block of West Genesee in Flint on March 6 just after 7 p.m. and found a 37-year-old man bleeding from the chest.
MSP said the chopper’s infrared spotted a known suspect in a shooting running, and then hiding, behind a garage. That suspect was taken into custody.
At last check the victim was in critical condition.
