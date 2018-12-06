Check out the video from Michigan State Police showing troopers track down a suspect in Buena Vista Township.
MSP's helicopter helped the Buena Vista Police Department find a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle on a traffic stop.
In the video, dated Dec. 6, you can see the suspect run through a neighborhood, and attempt to hide behind a home.
In a post on Twitter, MSP wrote “You can run but you can’t hide!!”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.