Authorities were back at the scene of the home explosion in Flint to determine the cause of the incident.
On Feb. 9 and 10, investigators were examining the scene on Hogarth Avenue with representatives from involved interested parties. Several pieces of evidence were taken from the area and will be examined in a laboratory setting, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP has been contacting any interested parties in the incident for the past two months. Those parties could include insurance companies, victims’ family’s legal counsel, appliance manufacturers or contractors.
State police did not provide any further updates on the investigation. The explosion that happened on Nov. 22 killed two people, 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak and a 4-year-old girl, and injured two others.
