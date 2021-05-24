The grace period for driving without a license plate is over. State police are telling drivers the day of reckoning is here.
“Troopers have discretion in enforcement for those types of violations. So really, it’s up to each individual trooper. If the motorist chooses not to get their plates and licenses taken care of, they are risking getting citations for those offenses,” Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said.
The Secretary of State’s Office is open and available for plate registration. MSP Troopers, along with county and local law enforcement, are pulling over drivers who don’t have license plates. The extension for licenses and license plates expired on March 31.
Motorists are responsible for securing new registrations or appointments with the Secretary of State.
“If they have not done that, they need to,” Vetter said. “The Secretary of State has made accommodations to get people in more frequently and more quickly so there’s not a wait.”
With nicer weather putting more motorists out on the road, officers will be out enforcing registration compliance.
“Everybody’s required to follow the law and have a valid license and license plate, and valid proof of insurance with them at the time of the stop,” Vetter said. “If they don’t, they may be cited for that.”
The Secretary of State’s Office switched to an appointment-only based system in June of 2020. To make an appointment follow this link.
(3) comments
Well if the state provided a fair and easy way to GET plates.... actually WTF do we even need to do this every year, other states it's one and done like a trailer. Lets dump this state gov't
Had an easy time getting my car fully legal back in January, wasn't that hard at all. Maybe moving to one of those states would be an easier option for you than trying to figure out how to do what dang near everyone else in this state has figured out.
Follow what link?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.