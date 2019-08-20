A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged after an undercover drug bust in Kochville Township.
MSP officials at the scene told TV5 that officers were carrying out an undercover controlled substance sale.
Officials said an adult male and a 13-year-old attempted to sell the officer cocaine.
When officers went to arrest them, the suspects tried to drive away. As they attempted to jump the curb, an MSP trooper blocked them, and the two vehicles collided.
Both suspects were arrested at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
