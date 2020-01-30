Michigan State Police Troopers are reminding drivers to use caution when passing an officer making a traffic stop.
A Tri-City Post Trooper’s cruiser was hit while making a traffic stop on Michigan Avenue near Genesee Ave in Saginaw Thursday night.
No injuries were reported in the crash, troopers said.
Troopers were finishing the on-scene investigation just before 9 p.m.
Michigan law requires drivers to move over, if possible, and slow down to 10 miles per hour under the speed limit.
