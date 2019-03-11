A Michigan State Trooper wasn’t hurt after his cruiser was hit while he was stopped helping another driver.
It happened this weekend on M-37 near Hilltop Road.
Michigan State Police said the trooper was outside his vehicle when it was hit, and the cruiser was pushed into the vehicle he was assisting.
Officials said the driver who hit the trooper did have minor injuries.
Then another driver hit the car which had struck the patrol vehicle.
That driver wasn’t hurt.
Alcohol was not a factor, but troopers said the drivers were going too fast for the conditions.
