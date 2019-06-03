Michigan State Police are asking for help tracking down a driver who clipped a bicyclist and kept going.
Troopers were called to M-18, near Waco Road in Roscommon County on May 30 at around 4:25 p.m.
A bicyclist said he was northbound on M-18 south of Waco Road when a vehicle hit him with its passenger side mirror.
The cyclist believes the car was a black 1990s or early 2000s Pontiac Bonneville, or a similar style vehicle.
The passenger’s side mirror and housing were broken off from the car, as a result of the crash, troopers report.
The cyclist was injured but will recover.
If you have any information, call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.