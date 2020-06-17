It's a case that's been years in the making, partial human remains were discovered in Flint.
"We were contacted in reference to skulls being found in Broome Park in Flint, and at the time they were completely unidentified," said Lt. Sarah Krebs with Michigan State Police.
We now know they belong to Misty Kerrison-Steiber and Claudia Wilson, two women who went missing the summer of 2017.
Krebs says she was in the unit assisting with the identification.
"One of which we were able to connect to a missing person within the City of Flint, and we were able to identify her pretty quickly via dental records,” she said. “The second case though was a little bit harder and we didn't have any missing persons records that it was hitting on."
So, Krebs says they hosted an event at the Berston Field House to get volunteer DNA samples from family members, in order to make a connection.
"That event was held in February,” she said. “At that event, we call it 'identify the missing,' and a mother of a missing woman came forward and said that her daughter had gone missing that previous summer. We were pretty sure was going to be our second victim, and it did in fact identify her daughter Misty."
Krebs says although it's rewarding to identify these women, the question surrounding the cause of their death still remains, so they're hoping someone will come forward
"We know somebody out there has those answers, probably more than one person,” Krebs said. “If they could do the right thing, you know their families need to know why and what happened to them."
She also says it's important to realize there are still many missing people in Genesee County, so the buck shouldn't stop here.
