The Michigan State Police Dive Team and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are searching for a missing Grayling man who went into Lake Margrethe.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said multiple dive teams and side-scan sonar vessels are scanning the lake and will continue throughout the day.
This is a developing story. We will update you when we learn more.
