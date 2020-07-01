Michigan State Police believe a downed tree on a Roscommon County roadway led two motorcycle crashes, killing one man and injuring another rider.
Officers from the Gerrish Township Police Department and troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were sent to a motorcycle accident on CR 104, near Leafy Ln in Gerrish Township.
While police were investigating the crash, they learned about a second motorcycle in the ditch within 200 yards of the first crash.
With help from Roscommon County deputies, troopers investigated the second crash and found the lone rider was dead.
MSP said a tree had fallen into the roadway covering the westbound lane and most of the eastbound lane.
Investigators believe both motorcyclists were traveling in opposite directions and couldn’t avoid a collision with the tree.
After crashing, both motorcycle riders came to rest in a deep ditch on the south side of the roadway, MSP said.
The eastbound rider, 56-year-old David Lewis Frye from Boyne City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.
MSP said the other ride was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
