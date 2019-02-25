Be careful if you’re heading north.
Michigan State Police troopers in the Gaylord area are reporting drifts as high as 3 feet on I-75.
While I-75 is open, that doesn’t mean travel is advised, according to troopers.
The Michigan State Police Department is also reporting that portions of US-131 between Alba and Elmira are snowed shut.
Crews are working to clear the drifts, but it will take some time.
Be careful out there!
