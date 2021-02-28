Michigan State Police arrested a man for driving nearly three times the speed limit on a highway in Detroit.
On Friday, Feb. 26, MSP troopers in Detroit pulled over a Dodge Charger going northbound on the Lodge near Eight Mile. The driver was seen driving 155 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.
The driver was arrested on a reckless driving charge and troopers searched the vehicle, finding a hand gun in the center console. They also found out the driver was currently on parole.
The driver was lodged in the Detroit Detention Center and the report was sent to the prosecutor for review.
